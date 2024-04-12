Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 241,997 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

