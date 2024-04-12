Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.90

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.07 ($0.04), with a volume of 200,767 shares traded.
Proteome Sciences Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.90.
About Proteome Sciences
Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.
