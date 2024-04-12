Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

