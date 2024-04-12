Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.53.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.