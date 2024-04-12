Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.68. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.25 and a 52 week high of C$35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

