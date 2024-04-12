R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,095 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

