Range Resources (LON:RRL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares trading hands.
Range Resources Trading Up 6.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15. The company has a market capitalization of £675,850.02 and a P/E ratio of 0.00.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.
