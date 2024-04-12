Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX) Insider Acquires £31,920 in Stock

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Anson acquired 399,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £31,920 ($40,399.95).
Redx Pharma Stock Up 11.1 %
REDX opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Friday. Redx Pharma Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.90 ($0.48). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The stock has a market cap of £29.17 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.53.
Redx Pharma Company Profile
