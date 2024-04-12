Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $9.78. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 116,847 shares changing hands.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

