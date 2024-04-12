Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares.

Get Renegade Gold alerts:

Renegade Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renegade Gold

In other Renegade Gold news, Senior Officer James Russell Starr bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renegade Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renegade Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.