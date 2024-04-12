Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCKT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,740 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,680,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

