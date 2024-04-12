Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares.
Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Down 79.8 %
The company has a market cap of £1.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)
Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.