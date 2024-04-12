RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.03. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60,000 shares trading hands.

RTG Mining Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

