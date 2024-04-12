SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.71) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.71). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.71), with a volume of 965,833 shares.

SafeCharge International Group Trading Up 90,100.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451. The stock has a market cap of £689.54 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84.

About SafeCharge International Group

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

