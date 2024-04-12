Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

