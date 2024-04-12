Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Shares of SAGE opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.86.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
