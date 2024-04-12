Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96), with a volume of 46,227 shares traded.

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L)

(Get Free Report)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.