Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 289,261 shares traded.

Scancell Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £93.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

