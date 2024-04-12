Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,316 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,137,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,148,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,424 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,214,991 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,386,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $194,234,000 after purchasing an additional 514,455 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 231.96 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

