Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JBLU. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

