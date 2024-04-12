SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

