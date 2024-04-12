Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.59

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.59 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 81.80 ($1.04). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,854,168 shares trading hands.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8,100.00.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.
About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.