Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.59

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.59 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 81.80 ($1.04). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,854,168 shares trading hands.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8,100.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.