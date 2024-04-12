Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.25

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $13.50. Seven & i shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 103,813 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

