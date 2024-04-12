Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Grows By 34.5%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 646,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Afya by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Afya by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFYA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of AFYA opened at $17.50 on Friday. Afya has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.83 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

