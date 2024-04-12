Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Grows By 69.7%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ageas SA/NV Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AGESY opened at $45.64 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
