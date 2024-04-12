Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Drops By 75.0%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

