Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Expands By 244.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

ALBKY stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Alpha Services and has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.