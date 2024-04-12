Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Expands By 244.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
ALBKY stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Alpha Services and has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.