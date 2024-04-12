Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Rises By 306.8%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 306.8% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.