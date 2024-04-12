Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Increases By 65.5%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

