Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 million, a P/E ratio of -129.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,922 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Luxfer by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,348,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 471,814 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -649.92%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

