SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.27

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $4.04. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 25,259 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SigmaTron International in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $24.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

