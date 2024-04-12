Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.80

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.80 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 96.70 ($1.22). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 95.85 ($1.21), with a volume of 2,332,597 shares changing hands.

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,195.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 23,252 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,764.20 ($25,014.81). Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

