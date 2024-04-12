Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

