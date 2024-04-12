Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $950.19

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 950.19 ($12.03) and traded as high as GBX 954 ($12.07). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 953 ($12.06), with a volume of 20,314 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 950.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 832.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,663.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $7.56. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 27,272.73%.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Gail Blain bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £264,500 ($334,767.75). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

