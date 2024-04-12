Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.75. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 96,259 shares changing hands.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 38.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.