Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.95) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.15). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.95), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares trading hands.
Sports Direct International Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99.
Sports Direct International Company Profile
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Direct International
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What are earnings reports?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.