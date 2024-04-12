Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 294 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

NYSE MET opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

