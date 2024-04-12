Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.41.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

