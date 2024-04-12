Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

