Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $106.40 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

