Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.0 %

DAL opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.