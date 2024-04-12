Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $697,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.10, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

