Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after buying an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

