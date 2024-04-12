Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $154.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.49. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

