Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $918,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

