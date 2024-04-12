Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,992 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GSK were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 64.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,927,000 after acquiring an additional 638,544 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

