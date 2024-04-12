Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,016 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

