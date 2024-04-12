Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 77 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

VMC stock opened at $265.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average of $230.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $166.43 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

