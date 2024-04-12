Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

EFG stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

