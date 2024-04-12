Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

