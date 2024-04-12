Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,224 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 70,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $46.43 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

